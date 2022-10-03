https://sputniknews.com/20221003/opposition-party-of-bulgarias-ex-prime-minister-borisov-leading-in-parliamentary-vote-1101447991.html

Opposition Party of Bulgaria’s Ex-Prime Minister Borisov Leading in Parliamentary Vote

Opposition Party of Bulgaria’s Ex-Prime Minister Borisov Leading in Parliamentary Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Opposition party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), chaired by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, is coming ahead in...

The GERB and Union of Democratic Forces coalition currently has 25.64% of the votes, while the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) party, co-led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, is second with 20.87%.In June, the Bulgarian parliament cast a vote of no-confidence in the coalition government and the cabinet led by Prime Minister Petkov was forced to resign. Attempts to form a new government failed.Bulgaria held three snap parliamentary elections last year, as no party was able to form a government. In November 2021, lawmakers finally formed a four-party coalition between PP, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, There Is Such a People (ITN), and Democratic Bulgaria, ending a month-long government crisis. The elections saw an all-time low turnout of less than 40%.

