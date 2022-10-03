https://sputniknews.com/20221003/lavrov-russia-unlike-us-fighting-for-safety-of-homeland-not-against-imaginary-threats-1101469156.html

Lavrov: Russia Unlike US Fighting for Safety of Homeland, Not Against 'Imaginary Threats'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not fighting with "imaginary threats" in foreign countries unlike the United States but is defending its national borders and the... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

"We are not responding to imaginary threats in distant countries. We are defending our borders, our homeland, and all of our people from the real genocide perpetrated by the descendants and followers of Nazi henchmen who have gone into the service of their overseas masters," Lavrov said at the Russian lower house's meeting on the ratification of the agreements on the accession of new territories to the country.In this context, the Russian foreign minister recalled and condemned the West's fight against illusory security threats in other states.Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the establishment of new subjects within the country. Now, after the ratification of the documents by Russia's lower house, the accession laws need to be approved by the upper house — the Federation Council. The decision will be made at a meeting on October 4.

