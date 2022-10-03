International
Brazil to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election - TSE
Brazil to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election - TSE
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and his main opponent, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will participate in... 03.10.2022
brazil
jair bolsonaro
luiz inacio lula da silva
With over 97% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 43.63%, while Lula has 47.93%."Elections are mathematically decided (second round)," the TSE said on its website, where it updates the vote count.A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It was necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. The runoff will be held on October 30.
brazil, jair bolsonaro, luiz inacio lula da silva
brazil, jair bolsonaro, luiz inacio lula da silva

01:07 GMT 03.10.2022
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and his main opponent, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will participate in the presidential runoff later this month, since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in first round, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said.
With over 97% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 43.63%, while Lula has 47.93%.
"Elections are mathematically decided (second round)," the TSE said on its website, where it updates the vote count.
A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It was necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. The runoff will be held on October 30.
