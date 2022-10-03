https://sputniknews.com/20221003/brazil-to-hold-second-round-of-presidential-election---tse-1101447299.html

Brazil to Hold Second Round of Presidential Election - TSE

BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and his main opponent, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will participate in

With over 97% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 43.63%, while Lula has 47.93%."Elections are mathematically decided (second round)," the TSE said on its website, where it updates the vote count.A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It was necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. The runoff will be held on October 30.

