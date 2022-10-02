https://sputniknews.com/20221002/warring-sides-in-yemen-fail-to-negotiate-extension-of-six-month-truce---un-envoy-1101445724.html

Warring Sides in Yemen Fail to Negotiate Extension of Six-Month Truce - UN Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels have failed to negotiate the extension of the six-month truce before it expires on Sunday

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce by two months, up until October 2, to negotiate an expanded truce agreement.Grundberg also pledged to "continue to work with both sides to try and find solutions," urging the warring sides to refrain from provocations that may prompt escalation of the conflict.Earlier in the day, the Houthis denied media reports that they agreed to extend the truce. The rebels insist that the government should fund the salaries of civil servants in northern Yemen from revenues generated by selling oil and gas produced in the provinces under the government's control. They also threatened to resume bombing the oil infrastructure of neighboring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which support the Yemeni government.

