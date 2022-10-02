https://sputniknews.com/20221002/update---lula-da-silva-narrowly-ahead-of-bolsonaro-in-brazils-presidential-election---tse-1101446732.html
Lula da Silva Narrowly Ahead of Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Presidential Election - TSE




BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowly surpassed incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election, data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) shows.
With 70% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 45.51%, while Lula has 45.74%. They are followed, far behind, by centrist candidate Simone Tebet with 4.45%.
After over 82% of the votes were processed, the TSE count showed that Bolsonaro has 44.81%, while Lula has 46.53%.
Earlier, TSE data showed after 52% of the votes were counted that Bolsonaro had 46.31%, while Lula had 44.86%.
Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.
A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.