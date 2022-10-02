https://sputniknews.com/20221002/update---lula-da-silva-narrowly-ahead-of-bolsonaro-in-brazils-presidential-election---tse-1101446732.html

Lula da Silva Narrowly Ahead of Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Presidential Election - TSE

Lula da Silva Narrowly Ahead of Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Presidential Election - TSE

BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has narrowly surpassed incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T23:36+0000

2022-10-02T23:36+0000

2022-10-02T23:39+0000

americas

brazil

luiz inacio lula da silva

jair bolsonaro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd52a3f80d8a75756309b278b6faf9f7.jpg

With 70% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 45.51%, while Lula has 45.74%. They are followed, far behind, by centrist candidate Simone Tebet with 4.45%.After over 82% of the votes were processed, the TSE count showed that Bolsonaro has 44.81%, while Lula has 46.53%.Earlier, TSE data showed after 52% of the votes were counted that Bolsonaro had 46.31%, while Lula had 44.86%.Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, luiz inacio lula da silva, jair bolsonaro