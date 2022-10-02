https://sputniknews.com/20221002/uk-to-acquire-two-specialized-ships-to-protect-underwater-infrastructure--defense-minister-1101446150.html

UK to Acquire Two Specialized Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure -Defense Minister

UK to Acquire Two Specialized Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure -Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will acquire two specialized vessels to protect its underwater cables and pipelines amid recent attacks on the Nord... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T21:38+0000

2022-10-02T21:38+0000

2022-10-02T21:38+0000

world

uk

underwater cable

ben wallace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081397676_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dea29cdf05b5750933bbf28cc2042e2e.jpg

In his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Wallace referred to the acts of sabotage on both Nord Stream offshore pipelines as "mysterious damage," adding that these attacks should remind the UK that its economy and infrastructure are fragile.London will purchase the first "multi-role survey ship for seabed warfare" this year and will put it in operation by the end of 2023, Wallace noted, adding that the second vessel would be built in the UK.On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, underwater cable, ben wallace