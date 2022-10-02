International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221002/russian-observatories-discover-new-asteroid-hurtling-towards-earth-1101434287.html
Russian Observatories Discover New Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
Russian Observatories Discover New Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
NASA released pictures of its experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Mission (DART) to collide a spacecraft with an asteroid recently, with the agency's... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-02T10:42+0000
2022-10-02T10:42+0000
science & tech
asteroid
space
nasa
near-earth objects (neo)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080401493_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2b65e93597c2247f4e8b650379ee35.jpg
Two observatories in southern Russia have discovered a new asteroid, 2022 SE37, approaching Earth.The diameter of the asteroid, which the two observatories tracked down on October 1, is half a kilometer, and it revolves around the Sun in an elongated orbit with a period of 3.44 years, confirmed the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of Russia’s Academy of Sciences on its Telegram channel.The institute clarified that in the foreseeable future the asteroid does not pose a danger to Earth. The publication is also accompanied by images of the asteroid, which were taken by a telescope in the village of Kochevanchik and a telescope of the Kuban State University.The detection of the new asteroid comes as the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently released pictures of an experimental mission to collide its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) craft spacecraft with an asteroid.The images, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, showed the flare after the craft collided at high speed with the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits the larger rock Didymos on September 26.The DART mission was designed to test the feasibility of deflecting a large asteroid or comet that were on a collision course with Earth. The latest experiment was hailed by the US space agency as allowing scientists to gain knowledge about how such kinetic impacts can alter an asteroid's orbit.While most near-Earth objects have orbits that do not bring them too close to Earth, a small number of them - larger than 460 feet (140 m) in size and with orbits that bring them within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million km) of Earth's orbit around the Sun - are considered to be potentially hazardous. Asteroids and comets with orbits that bring them within 30 million miles (48.3 million kilometers) of Earth are referred to as near-Earth objects (NEOs). Accordingly, NASA and other space organizations throughout the world maintain have been on a mission to identify threats from NEOs that could cause significant damage.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/nasa-releases-space-telescope-pics-of-asteroid-deflection-test-1101367072.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/big-bada-boom-italian-satellite-releases-first-images-on-nasas-dart-spacecraft-hitting-asteroid-1101295117.html
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080401493_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_077eab27edd153d2331021210bf2899b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asteroid, space, nasa, near-earth objects (neo)
asteroid, space, nasa, near-earth objects (neo)

Russian Observatories Discover New Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

10:42 GMT 02.10.2022
CC0 / UKT2 / AsteroidSpace asteroid
Space asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2022
CC0 / UKT2 / Asteroid
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
NASA released pictures of its experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Mission (DART) to collide a spacecraft with an asteroid recently, with the agency's science chief hailing the ongoing effort to teach engineers how to "deflect and defend" against potentially hazardous objects hurtling towards Earth.
Two observatories in southern Russia have discovered a new asteroid, 2022 SE37, approaching Earth.
The diameter of the asteroid, which the two observatories tracked down on October 1, is half a kilometer, and it revolves around the Sun in an elongated orbit with a period of 3.44 years, confirmed the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of Russia’s Academy of Sciences on its Telegram channel.
The institute clarified that in the foreseeable future the asteroid does not pose a danger to Earth. The publication is also accompanied by images of the asteroid, which were taken by a telescope in the village of Kochevanchik and a telescope of the Kuban State University.
Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, about 4 hours after NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
Science & Tech
NASA Releases Space Telescope Pics of Asteroid Deflection Test
30 September, 11:28 GMT
The detection of the new asteroid comes as the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently released pictures of an experimental mission to collide its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) craft spacecraft with an asteroid.
The images, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, showed the flare after the craft collided at high speed with the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits the larger rock Didymos on September 26.
The DART mission was designed to test the feasibility of deflecting a large asteroid or comet that were on a collision course with Earth. The latest experiment was hailed by the US space agency as allowing scientists to gain knowledge about how such kinetic impacts can alter an asteroid's orbit.
The last complete image of asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, taken by the DRACO imager on NASA’s DART mission from ~7 miles (12 kilometers) from the asteroid and 2 seconds before impact. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
Science & Tech
Big Bada Boom! Italian Satellite Releases First Images on NASA's DART Spacecraft Hitting Asteroid
28 September, 04:17 GMT
While most near-Earth objects have orbits that do not bring them too close to Earth, a small number of them - larger than 460 feet (140 m) in size and with orbits that bring them within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million km) of Earth's orbit around the Sun - are considered to be potentially hazardous. Asteroids and comets with orbits that bring them within 30 million miles (48.3 million kilometers) of Earth are referred to as near-Earth objects (NEOs). Accordingly, NASA and other space organizations throughout the world maintain have been on a mission to identify threats from NEOs that could cause significant damage.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала