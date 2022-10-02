https://sputniknews.com/20221002/former-adviser-trump-wants-his-old-job-back-hopes-to-announce-campaign-in-november-1101425734.html

Former Adviser: Trump ‘Wants His Old Job Back’, ‘Hopes’ to Announce Campaign in November

Since the search of his Mar-a-Lago residence, former US President Donald Trump has dominated the news cycles and has forced his party to acknowledge his issues... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

Trump, who held a rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday night, may be poised to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential election, according to Kellyanne Conway, the former US president's 2016 campaign adviser.In a recent interview with CBS, Conway pointed out that the current political climate, which shows Democrats leaning away from a Biden campaign in 2024, according to polls, could prove advantageous for the former president.Conway, who was the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign, also addressed rumors about a possible 2024 campaign for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismissing any notion of competition between him and the former president:"They're friends, they're allies. I think people want Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump to be two scorpions in a bottle," she added. "They're just not."The midterm elections, slated for November 8, have been seen as a litmus test by top Republicans on Trump, who’s been loudly campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.At a weekend rally in Warren, Michigan, Trump could be seen goading his fans into booing the media before giving a personal shout-out to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who recently doubled down on her belief that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”Trump also took the opportunity to tell the crowd that he doesn’t “believe we’ll ever have a fair election again.”

