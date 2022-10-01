International
Video: Several Chilean Fans Injured After Stadium Roof Collapses During Colo Colo Training Session
Video: Several Chilean Fans Injured After Stadium Roof Collapses During Colo Colo Training Session
Colo Colo’s open practice, “Arengazo,” is a club tradition where fans cheer on their team from inside the stadium ahead of important games. 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
Fans at the Colo Colo stadium in Chile had quite the shock on Friday, when a section of Santiago's Estadio Monumental collapsed during the football team's open training session.Video of the incident circulated social media, showing hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand moments before the structure gave way under their weight. In some of the footage, people can be seen dangling from part of the roof above the stadium crowd.According to reports, "several" fans were injured and transported to local medical centers for treatment; numbers were not specified."We regret the events that took place today... where a group of people did not respect the minimum standards of behavior by climbing onto a structure for advertising, over which they jumped and caused part of it to collapse," Colo Colo said in a statement.Colo Colo mentioned in their statement that they would "completely remove" the damaged structure to avoid a similar accident in the future.
