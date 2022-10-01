https://sputniknews.com/20221001/the-senior-special--1101423926.html
The Senior Special
The Senior Special
US President Joe Biden’s not as spry as he used to be, and it’s no secret. Now, the US president’s bizarre behavior is under scrutiny by physicians concerned... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-01T19:50+0000
2022-10-01T19:50+0000
2022-10-01T19:50+0000
americas
joe biden
cognitive function
cartoon
ted rall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101423389_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_497d2d113c812596c5924f6de65b7be8.jpg
Dr. Saphier, who is also a frequent flyer on conservative news outlets, and who has written many books criticizing what she identifies are shortcomings of the US health care system, took the president to task in a recent op-ed:In her statement, Saphier recalled several instances where Biden’s behavior could belie an underlying condition, including the most recent incident involving the late Rep. Jackie Walorski.Saphier is not alone, with Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican who served as physician to both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, rallied 54 of his colleagues urging Biden to “submit to a cognitive test immediately.”The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment. If Biden were found unable to fulfill his duties, the office would fall to current Vice President Kamala Harris.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101423389_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_d55352e3639d3b630e2636b33e6c4814.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, cognitive function, cartoon, ted rall
joe biden, cognitive function, cartoon, ted rall
The Senior Special
US President Joe Biden’s not as spry as he used to be, and it’s no secret. Now, the US president’s bizarre behavior is under scrutiny by physicians concerned about the fortitude of his memory.
Dr. Saphier, who is also a frequent flyer on conservative news outlets, and who has written many books criticizing what she identifies are shortcomings of the US health care system, took the president to task
in a recent op-ed:
“While I am a physician, I haven't formally examined President Biden. I cannot diagnose the president or any other person from afar. But common sense demands that we not ignore the troubling signs in front of our faces.”
In her statement, Saphier recalled several instances where Biden’s behavior could belie an underlying condition, including the most recent incident
involving the late Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Saphier is not alone, with Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican who served as physician to both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, rallied 54 of his colleagues urging Biden to “submit to a cognitive test immediately.
”
“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President, knowing that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the president. “They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.”
The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment. If Biden were found unable to fulfill his duties, the office would fall to current Vice President Kamala Harris.