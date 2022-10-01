https://sputniknews.com/20221001/russian-govt-bans-cargo-traffic-by-car-for-companies-from-eu-uk-norway-ukraine-1101421271.html

Russian Gov't Bans Cargo Traffic by Car for Companies From EU, UK, Norway, Ukraine

"To introduce a ban on the international road transport of goods on the territory of Russia for cargo transport that belongs to foreign carriers registered in countries that have imposed sanctions against Russian citizens and companies in the area of international transport of goods," the decree read.The ban applies to companies from EU member states, Norway, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.The document also listed a number of goods exempt from the ban, namely, food and plastic products and pharmaceutics. The ban will go into effect starting October 10, according to the document.

