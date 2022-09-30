https://sputniknews.com/20220930/russian-scientists-manage-to-detect-hidden-consequences-of-covid-19-1101379233.html

Russian Scientists Manage to Detect Hidden Consequences of COVID-19

Researchers believe that the method of post-COVID diagnosis by scientists from Tyumen Medical University (TyumSMU) will help to identify hidden complications...

The scientists said that standard medical rehabilitation after COVID-19 may not be suitable for all patients, adding that practice shows that in each case an individual approach is needed. Therefore, there is a need to improve methods for the post-COVID recovery of the body.In multi-stage studies, Tyumen scientists determined that one of the most common and undetectable consequences of coronavirus infection is a change in the neurohumoral regulation of blood vessels, which causes a risk of knocking down the body's general adaptive reactions.TyumSMU described such changes as "trace" on the vessels, stressing that it is necessary to form further approaches to restoring health after receiving information about the processes in the vascular system of each patient.She drew attention to the fact that the distortion of the reaction of the vascular system to external influences can extend to certain types of rehabilitation, including balneotherapy and physiotherapy, which is why she said it is necessary to select individual complexes of physiotherapy without thermal exposure or only with a certain type of it. She emphasized that previous diseases also affect the characteristics of post-COVID complications.To identify the “trace”, scientists study blood microcirculation and indicators of oxidative stress in the vessels. Fixing these data demonstrates the features of the prolonged effect of coronavirus on the body, they say.According to the scientist, the diagnostic device is not compact and functional enough for regular use in clinics or when doctors come home. Therefore, TyumSMU researchers plan to start developing a portable version of the device with all the necessary functions for post-COVID diagnosis. To date, university specialists are compiling therapeutic systems for the further formation of individual recommendations after the diagnosis of microcirculation in the vessels.Doctor Turovinina added that a mild course of COVID-19 does not guarantee the absence of negative consequences for anyone. At the same time, she said, the treatment of a disease or a post-COVID syndrome with folk remedies can lead to irreversible deterioration. The most effective way to maintain your health during coronavirus is to see a doctor in time, and after recovery, be attentive to your well-being and take into account current scientific discoveries related to the disease, she stressed.

