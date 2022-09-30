https://sputniknews.com/20220930/imran-khan-reaches-court-to-tender-apology-for-criticizing-female-judge--but-she-wont-show-up-1101368295.html

Imran Khan Reaches Court to Tender Apology for Criticizing Female Judge – But She Won't Show Up

Imran Khan Reaches Court to Tender Apology for Criticizing Female Judge – But She Won't Show Up

The former PM has accused Pakistan authorities of targeting his supporters at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who came to power after initiating a... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T10:48+0000

2022-09-30T10:48+0000

2022-09-30T10:48+0000

world

imran khan

shehbaz sharif

contempt of court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1e/1101370008_0:0:1202:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d7eab88c6a0593e7a03f95812e0fa185.jpg

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared in-person at an Islamabad sessions’ court to tender an apology to a female judge, as per a video shared by Khan’s party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).However, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry didn’t show up at the court.In the video, Khan can be heard be telling a court official that he had come to apologize to the judge.The court official is heard telling Khan that the judge is presently on leave.The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 3rd, as per a report in Dawn newspaper.The Islamabad High Court (IHC) last month began contempt proceedings against Khan over his remarks against the judge and senior police officials at a rally in Islamabad.The Islamabad rally on August 20 was called by Khan to express solidarity with his close advisor Dr. Shehbaz Gill, arrested last month on charges of “inciting rebellion” in the Army. Gill has been charged under the Army Act.Chaudhry had allowed a two-day physical remand of Gill at the behest of Islamabad Police. But addressing a solidarity public meeting, the PTI chief Khan warned that “she should prepare herself as action would be taken against her.”Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that Khan was also granted an “interim bail” by the sessions court in another case registered against him in connection with the same rally on August 20.Khan was accused of convening the rally, attended by thousands of his supporters, in defiance of Section 144 that prohibits gathering of four or more people. His lawyer reportedly told the sessions court that overall 21 first information reports (F.I.Rs) have been filed against Khan in the matter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

imran khan, shehbaz sharif, contempt of court