Footballer Neymar Supports Bolsonaro Candidacy in Brazil's Upcoming Presidential Election
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian professional footballer and forward of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, Neymar, has supported the candidacy of... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
05:54 GMT 30.09.2022
