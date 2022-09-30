https://sputniknews.com/20220930/finland-becomes-last-eu-country-bordering-russia-to-restrict-entry-of-tourists-cabinet-1101366893.html

Finland Becomes Last EU Country Bordering Russia to Restrict Entry of Tourists: Cabinet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish government closes borders for Russian tourists starting Friday, thus becoming the last European country bordering Russia to do... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

"On 29 September 2022, the Finnish Government issued a resolution to significantly restrict the entry of Russian tourists into Finland. The entry restrictions will enter into force on 30 September 2022 at 00.00, and they will remain in force until further notice," the government said on the website.According to the statement, the decision applies to Russian tourists intending to visit Finland or traveling to other EU countries through Finland.Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have agreed to restrict the entry of Russian tourists from September 1 and agreed on a common regional approach to the possibility of travel by Russians.On September 9, the European Council approved the decision on the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. This move resulted in an increased visa application fee, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times, and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas. It was also agreed that European countries bordering Russia could restrict the entry of Russians at the national level.

