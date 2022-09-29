International
LIVE: French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris
Scientists Use Juno Footage From Jupiter to Recreate Astounding 'Frosted Cupcake' Clouds on Planet
Scientists Use Juno Footage From Jupiter to Recreate Astounding 'Frosted Cupcake' Clouds on Planet
29.09.2022
The Juno spacecraft, which is orbiting Jupiter, provided unique data from the planet during its 43rd close flyby. After that, a group of amateur researchers, led by citizen scientist and professional mathematician Dr. Gerald Eichstadt recreated the flight, depicting the magnificent clouds in the sky of the gas giant.According to him, the clouds are expected to be composed of different chemicals and compounds, including ammonia, ammonium hydrosulfide, and water ice.
Scientists Use Juno Footage From Jupiter to Recreate Astounding 'Frosted Cupcake' Clouds on Planet

12:16 GMT 29.09.2022
The biggest planet in the Solar system is covered with "frosted cupcake" clouds, according to a render, which was created based on JunoCam footage.
The Juno spacecraft, which is orbiting Jupiter, provided unique data from the planet during its 43rd close flyby. After that, a group of amateur researchers, led by citizen scientist and professional mathematician Dr. Gerald Eichstadt recreated the flight, depicting the magnificent clouds in the sky of the gas giant.

“The Juno mission provides us with an opportunity to observe Jupiter in a way which is essentially inaccessible by Earth-based telescopic observations,” Dr. Eichstätd said. We can look at the same cloud features from very different angles within only a few minutes. This has opened up a new opportunity to derive 3D elevation models of Jupiter’s cloud-tops."

According to him, the clouds are expected to be composed of different chemicals and compounds, including ammonia, ammonium hydrosulfide, and water ice.
