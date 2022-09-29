https://sputniknews.com/20220929/scientists-use-juno-footage-from-jupiter-to-recreate-astounding-frosted-cupcake-clouds-on-planet-1101340882.html

Scientists Use Juno Footage From Jupiter to Recreate Astounding 'Frosted Cupcake' Clouds on Planet

The biggest planet in the Solar system is covered with "frosted cupcake" clouds, according to a render, which was created based on JunoCam footage. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Juno spacecraft, which is orbiting Jupiter, provided unique data from the planet during its 43rd close flyby. After that, a group of amateur researchers, led by citizen scientist and professional mathematician Dr. Gerald Eichstadt recreated the flight, depicting the magnificent clouds in the sky of the gas giant.According to him, the clouds are expected to be composed of different chemicals and compounds, including ammonia, ammonium hydrosulfide, and water ice.

