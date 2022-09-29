https://sputniknews.com/20220929/scientists-use-juno-footage-from-jupiter-to-recreate-astounding-frosted-cupcake-clouds-on-planet-1101340882.html
The biggest planet in the Solar system is covered with "frosted cupcake" clouds, according to a render, which was created based on JunoCam footage. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Juno spacecraft, which is orbiting Jupiter, provided unique data from the planet during its 43rd close flyby. After that, a group of amateur researchers, led by citizen scientist and professional mathematician Dr. Gerald Eichstadt recreated the flight, depicting the magnificent clouds in the sky of the gas giant.According to him, the clouds are expected to be composed of different chemicals and compounds, including ammonia, ammonium hydrosulfide, and water ice.
“The Juno mission provides us with an opportunity to observe Jupiter in a way which is essentially inaccessible by Earth-based telescopic observations,” Dr. Eichstätd said. We can look at the same cloud features from very different angles within only a few minutes. This has opened up a new opportunity to derive 3D elevation models of Jupiter’s cloud-tops."
According to him, the clouds are expected to be composed of different chemicals and compounds, including ammonia, ammonium hydrosulfide, and water ice.