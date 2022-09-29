https://sputniknews.com/20220929/row-after-civil-servant-in-indias-bihar-rebukes-girl-demanding-pads---video-1101327567.html
Row After Civil Servant in India's Bihar Rebukes Girl Demanding Pads - Video
A senior official in charge of women's development in the Indian state of Bihar lambasted a schoolgirl when she asked why the government could not provide sanitary pads.The teenager was sharing the stage with the civil servant and others during a workshop, Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), organized jointly by the UNICEF and state government in capital city of Patna. Most of the participants of the workshop were aged 14-16 years.As the girl argued that it was the government's duty since they seek votes, the woman officer retorted: "Then don't vote, it is your government. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for want of money or amenities?"The answer, however, didn't satisfy the young audience since most of them were students themselves, and has sparked loads of frustrated comments on social media."Menstrual hygiene is an important issue. Young girls in villages and small towns stay away from school when they are menstruating because of lack of access to sanitary napkins. The stunning arrogance of this IAS officer is shameful beyond words," a user posted."Someone tell this insufferable and arrogant officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra that power has gone to her head, this young girl has more dignity and guts than she will ever have and yes, the government should give contraception for free," journalist Rituparna Chatterjee commented.Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent notice to Brahma and sought "explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks." In particular, State's Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani also expressed regret over Brahma's comments and promised that the department will talk to her on the matter.The state's opposition party -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- has also described Bamhra's comments as irresponsible and insensitive.
Women in rural India still use cloth pieces, sand, rags, hay, ash and other unhygienic DIY methods during their periods because they cannot afford sanitary napkins, which results in infection, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other health issues.
A senior official in charge of women's development in the Indian state of Bihar lambasted a schoolgirl when she asked why the government could not provide sanitary pads.
The teenager was sharing the stage with the civil servant and others during a workshop, Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), organized jointly by the UNICEF and state government in capital city of Patna. Most of the participants of the workshop were aged 14-16 years.
In a viral video of the meeting, Bihar's Women Development Corporation (WDC) Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhra was seen replying to the girl, "Tomorrow, you'll demand jeans…finally contraceptives for family planning."
As the girl argued that it was the government's duty since they seek votes, the woman officer retorted: "Then don't vote, it is your government. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for want of money
or amenities?"
However, after seeing the audience favoring the girl's demand, the officer tried to tone down her own reply by adding: "Why do you need to take anything from the government? This way of thinking is wrong. Do it yourself."
The answer, however, didn't satisfy the young audience since most of them were students themselves, and has sparked loads of frustrated comments on social media.
"Menstrual hygiene is an important issue. Young girls in villages and small towns stay away from school when they are menstruating because of lack of access to sanitary napkins. The stunning arrogance of this IAS officer is shameful beyond words," a user posted
.
"Such a sick minded people IAS Harjot Kaur Bhamra. How can she be an IAS? Looking like she's also born from corruption. What if that girl have used disrespectful words there? I think you and your family members had never used or uses sanitary pads," another one tweeted.
"Someone tell this insufferable and arrogant officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra that power has gone to her head, this young girl has more dignity and guts than she will ever have and yes, the government should give contraception for free," journalist Rituparna Chatterjee commented
.
"Always wondered what breeds such arrogance in this tribe of All India Service officers. Permanence of service? deficiency in training? Lucrative positions ? After all they pass just one exam in their entire life. This takes the cake," MP Sri Anandpur Sahib-Punjab wrote.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent notice to Brahma and sought "explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks." In particular, State's Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani also expressed regret over Brahma's comments and promised that the department will talk to her on the matter.
The state's opposition party -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- has also described Bamhra's comments as irresponsible and insensitive.