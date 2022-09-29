https://sputniknews.com/20220929/power-supply-in-cuba-restored-by-58-day-after-hurricane-1101327034.html

Power Supply in Cuba Restored by 5.8% Day After Hurricane

MEXICO CITY, (Sputnik) - Repair work on power grids across Cuba following Hurricane Ian, which blacked the island out, allowed the commissioning of 224...

"Restoration work... made it possible to provide electric power supply to some consumers in the provinces of Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Santi Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo... So far, 224 MW has been restored," the company said.According to reports from generating companies from other provinces, the electricity service is not provided in the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila and Camaguey, and has been partly restored in Matanzas, Mayabeque and Holguin.The total generating capacity of the Cuban energy sector, including stations that are out of order or under repair, is 3.82 gigawatts, the country's peak consumption is about 3 gigawatts. Repair crews, more than a day after the disaster, managed to put into operation about 5.8% of the island's generating facilities.After the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Caribbean island was completely blacked out the day before, two people died in the province of Pinar del Rio. Over 50,000 people in the west and in the central part of the country were evacuated, serious damage was caused to agriculture in these regions.

