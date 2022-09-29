International
Pardon Me! Two Planes Involved in Minor Collision at Heathrow Airport
Pardon Me! Two Planes Involved in Minor Collision at Heathrow Airport - Photos
29.09.2022
First hand accounts from passengers aboard the aircraft at the time suggest the left wing of a Korean Air plane “clipped” the tail of the Icelandair aircraft while taxiing at London’s Heathrow Airport, which handles more than 80 million international passengers annually.A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well."Videos of the incident have circulated on social media, with close-up footage showing superficial damage to the tail of the Icelandair 757.Guardian journalist Dan Sabbagh, who was a passenger on the Korean Air plane, tweeted about the experience: "I was on this plane but can't say we felt anything from the inside. No apparent danger, nobody hurt."Another passenger added: "We hit another plane while taxiing. I saw it out the window. Wingtip scraped the tail of another plane."London fire brigade attended the scene along with the London ambulance service, and there is no significant impact expected on departures or arrivals.
Pardon Me! Two Planes Involved in Minor Collision at Heathrow Airport - Photos

00:16 GMT 29.09.2022
Icelandair flight 671 was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff, leaving a whole in its nose where the weather radar is housed.
Icelandair flight 671 was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff, leaving a whole in its nose where the weather radar is housed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
© Flickr / Pieter van Marion
Allison Dubois
Passengers are being asked to check the status of their flights as emergency services were at the scene on Wednesday evening after an Icelandair plane and a Korean Air plane had a minor collision on the airfield, which is currently being investigated.
First hand accounts from passengers aboard the aircraft at the time suggest the left wing of a Korean Air plane “clipped” the tail of the Icelandair aircraft while taxiing at London’s Heathrow Airport, which handles more than 80 million international passengers annually.
A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well."
Videos of the incident have circulated on social media, with close-up footage showing superficial damage to the tail of the Icelandair 757.
Guardian journalist Dan Sabbagh, who was a passenger on the Korean Air plane, tweeted about the experience: "I was on this plane but can't say we felt anything from the inside. No apparent danger, nobody hurt."
Another passenger added: "We hit another plane while taxiing. I saw it out the window. Wingtip scraped the tail of another plane."
London fire brigade attended the scene along with the London ambulance service, and there is no significant impact expected on departures or arrivals.
