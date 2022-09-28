International
Traffic in Bosphorus Suspended Due to Bulker Breakdown, Coastguard Says
Traffic in Bosphorus Suspended Due to Bulker Breakdown, Coastguard Says
According to an official statement, several tugboats were dispatched to the site of the incident.
Traffic across the Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Wednesday after a Bulker named Viva Eclipse en route to Russia experienced problems passing near the Üsküdar district, the coast guard announced.According to authorities, the steering wheel of the vessel was blocked for an unspecified reason.In early September, a vessel heading from Istanbul to Ukraine broke down, causing a brief shutdown of the maritime traffic.
2022
14:35 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 28.09.2022)
View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
According to an official statement, several tugboats were dispatched to the site of the incident.
Traffic across the Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Wednesday after a Bulker named Viva Eclipse en route to Russia experienced problems passing near the Üsküdar district, the coast guard announced.
According to authorities, the steering wheel of the vessel was blocked for an unspecified reason.
"The tugs KURTARMA-8-9-10 and the boat KEGM-3 were immediately sent to the scene to the dry cargo ship VIVA ECLIPSE 190 meters long, the steering wheel of which was blocked in front of Uskudar while sailing from Tuzla to Russia. Traffic along the strait was temporarily suspended," the statement says.
In early September, a vessel heading from Istanbul to Ukraine broke down, causing a brief shutdown of the maritime traffic.
