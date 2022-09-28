https://sputniknews.com/20220928/traffic-in-bosphorus-suspended-due-to-bulker-breakdown-coast-guard-says-1101315094.html

Traffic in Bosphorus Suspended Due to Bulker Breakdown, Coastguard Says

According to an official statement, several tugboats were dispatched to the site of the incident. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Traffic across the Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Wednesday after a Bulker named Viva Eclipse en route to Russia experienced problems passing near the Üsküdar district, the coast guard announced.According to authorities, the steering wheel of the vessel was blocked for an unspecified reason.In early September, a vessel heading from Istanbul to Ukraine broke down, causing a brief shutdown of the maritime traffic.

