Russia Promotes Its Candidates for the International Telecommunication Union
Russia Promotes Its Candidates for the International Telecommunication Union
The International Telecommunication Union is a specialized UN agency, which can trace its roots back to 1865. It promotes the shared use of global...
Russia Promotes Its Candidates for the International Telecommunication Union
The International Telecommunication Union is a specialized UN agency, which can trace its roots back to 1865. It promotes the shared use of global communication, coordinating radio, TV and Internet use; it facilitates international cooperation in assigning of satellite orbits, and works on improving communication infrastructure around the world.
The Russian delegation at the conference of the International Telecommunication Union held a meeting with more than 10 other countries, promoting Russian candidates for leading positions in the organization, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media stated.
"The Russian delegation took part in a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the Plenipotentiary Conference with more than 10 countries. It also plans to hold meetings with 20 countries in the coming days," an official statement reads.
It is noted that the delegation managed to meet with key countries of the African, Arab and Asian regions.
Previously, Russian deputy communications minister Bella Cherkesova said that Moscow had nominated Rashid Ismailov for the office of ITU Secretary General and proposed Nikolai Varlamov for reelection as a member of the Radio Regulations Board.
We are glad that Rashid Ismailov and Nikolai Varlamov, who have serious and long-term experience in the field of ICT, have been nominated from our country," Cherkesova said.
She noted that the election of the Russian candidates would ensure that the organization is heading in a positive direction.