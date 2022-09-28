https://sputniknews.com/20220928/russia-promotes-its-candidates-for-the-international-telecommunication-union-1101298454.html

Russia Promotes Its Candidates for the International Telecommunication Union

The International Telecommunication Union is a specialized UN agency, which can trace its roots back to 1865. It promotes the shared use of global... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian delegation at the conference of the International Telecommunication Union held a meeting with more than 10 other countries, promoting Russian candidates for leading positions in the organization, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media stated.It is noted that the delegation managed to meet with key countries of the African, Arab and Asian regions.Previously, Russian deputy communications minister Bella Cherkesova said that Moscow had nominated Rashid Ismailov for the office of ITU Secretary General and proposed Nikolai Varlamov for reelection as a member of the Radio Regulations Board.She noted that the election of the Russian candidates would ensure that the organization is heading in a positive direction.

