Russia-Afghanistan Deal on Gasoline, Fuel and Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved, Moscow Says
2022-09-28
The confirmation comes after Reuters reported that Afghanistan signed a preliminary deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and grain, citing acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi.Russia has previously called for economic engagement with Kabul in view of the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In contrast, the country's funds have been frozen by the US since the Taliban* came to power last year following the US withdrawal.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deal between Russia and Afghanistan on the supply of fuel, gasoline, LNG and grain has been tentatively approved, details are being discussed now, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Yes, [the deal is tentatively approved]," Kabulov said.
The confirmation comes after Reuters reported that Afghanistan signed a preliminary deal with Russia
for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and grain, citing acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi.
Russia has previously called for economic engagement with Kabul in view of the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
. In contrast, the country's funds have been frozen by the US since the Taliban* came to power last year following the US withdrawal.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities