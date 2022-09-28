https://sputniknews.com/20220928/russia-afghanistan-deal-on-gasoline-fuel-and-grain-supplies-tentatively-approved-moscow-says-1101310932.html

Russia-Afghanistan Deal on Gasoline, Fuel and Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved, Moscow Says

Russia-Afghanistan Deal on Gasoline, Fuel and Grain Supplies Tentatively Approved, Moscow Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deal between Russia and Afghanistan on the supply of fuel, gasoline, LNG and grain has been tentatively approved, details are being...

The confirmation comes after Reuters reported that Afghanistan signed a preliminary deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, gas and grain, citing acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi.Russia has previously called for economic engagement with Kabul in view of the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In contrast, the country's funds have been frozen by the US since the Taliban* came to power last year following the US withdrawal.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

