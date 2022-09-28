https://sputniknews.com/20220928/rocket-falls-near-fortified-green-zone-in-iraqi-capital-source-says-1101316879.html

Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital, Source Says

Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital, Source Says

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - A rocket fell on Wednesday near the heavily guarded Green Zone compound in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Qatari news channel reported loud explosions near the parliament building in the security zone.The walled-off Green Zone hosts the Iraqi parliament, the prime minister's residence, the US and UK embassies, as well as the international airport and a military airfield.The US embassy sounded the alarm on Tuesday after a drone was spotted near the Green Zone. It was promptly downed by Iraqi security forces.

