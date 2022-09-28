International
Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital, Source Says
Rocket Falls Near Fortified Green Zone in Iraqi Capital, Source Says
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - A rocket fell on Wednesday near the heavily guarded Green Zone compound in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Qatari news channel reported loud explosions near the parliament building in the security zone.The walled-off Green Zone hosts the Iraqi parliament, the prime minister's residence, the US and UK embassies, as well as the international airport and a military airfield.The US embassy sounded the alarm on Tuesday after a drone was spotted near the Green Zone. It was promptly downed by Iraqi security forces.
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - A rocket fell on Wednesday near the heavily guarded Green Zone compound in Baghdad, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"A rocket fell in the vicinity of the Green Zone," the source said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Qatari news channel reported loud explosions near the parliament building in the security zone.
The walled-off Green Zone hosts the Iraqi parliament, the prime minister's residence, the US and UK embassies, as well as the international airport and a military airfield.
The US embassy sounded the alarm on Tuesday after a drone was spotted near the Green Zone. It was promptly downed by Iraqi security forces.
