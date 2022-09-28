https://sputniknews.com/20220928/canada-asks-citizens-to-avoid-traveling-to-india-pakistan-border-due-to-presence-of-landmines-1101299046.html

Canada Asks Citizens to Avoid Traveling to India-Pakistan Border Due to 'Presence of Landmines'

Canada Asks Citizens to Avoid Traveling to India-Pakistan Border Due to 'Presence of Landmines'

The latest advisory for Canadians travelling to India comes just days after New Delhi asked Indian citizens visiting or living in Canada to “remain vigilant”... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T09:11+0000

2022-09-28T09:11+0000

2022-09-28T09:11+0000

india

canada

pakistan

punjab

gujarat

kashmir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099384025_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_43aaa98a0639c9b5b0a13c741bda731c.jpg

The Canadian government has asked its citizens to “avoid all travel” to the Indian areas located within a range of 10 kilometers from the Pakistan border in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, according to the latest travel advisory by Global Canada.In particular, the advisory says that the areas have an “unpredictable security situation” and even the “presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.”The advisory also urges Canadian citizens not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir because of the “threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping.”The Canadian advisory excludes the Wagah-Attari land border crossing in Punjab."Although international travelers regularly use the Wagah border crossing linking Amritsar, India, to Lahore, Pakistan, it remains vulnerable to attack. Security measures are in place. You may experience long delays," it states.The India-Pakistan border runs through four Indian regions —Jammu and Kashmir UT and the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.The Canadian government advisory for Pakistan, which was also last updated on Wednesday, also asks the citizens to avoid travelling to areas within 10 kilometers of the Indian border.However, Ottawa’s advisory for Pakistan doesn’t cite the threat of “landmines” like it does in India’s case.

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/canada-seeing-sharp-increase-in-hate-crimes--anti-india-activities-new-delhi-says-1101124440.html

canada

pakistan

punjab

gujarat

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

canada, pakistan, punjab, gujarat, kashmir