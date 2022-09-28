https://sputniknews.com/20220928/apple-explains-that-it-blocked-russian-social-media-vk-app-to-comply-with-uk-sanctions-1101314847.html

Apple Explains That It Blocked Russian Social Media VK App to Comply With UK Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Apple Store has blocked the app of VK, the leading Russian social media network, to get in line with UK sanctions on Russia, an Apple...

On Tuesday, VK stated that Apple users could no longer download or update their app and directed them to use their web page instead.The day before, the UK government announced new sanctions on certain Russian citizens in retalation for the recent referendums in Ukraine, including 23 individuals from the Gazprombank board of directors and management board. The bank, via its daughter company Gazprom Media, is a major shareholder of VK.

