Apple Explains That It Blocked Russian Social Media VK App to Comply With UK Sanctions
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Apple Store has blocked the app of VK, the leading Russian social media network, to get in line with UK sanctions on Russia, an Apple spokesperson told US technology news website The Verge, the publication reported on Wednesday.
"These apps are being distributed by developers majority-owned or majority-controlled by one or more parties sanctioned by the UK government," Apple spokesperson Adam Dema said in a statement cited by the online publication. "In order to comply with these sanctions, Apple terminated the developer accounts associated with these apps, and the apps cannot be downloaded from any App Store, regardless of location. Users who have already downloaded these apps may continue to use them."
On Tuesday, VK stated that Apple users could no longer download or update their app and directed them to use their web page instead.
The day before, the UK government announced new sanctions on certain Russian citizens in retalation for the recent referendums in Ukraine, including 23 individuals from the Gazprombank board of directors and management board. The bank, via its daughter company Gazprom Media, is a major shareholder of VK.