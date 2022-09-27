https://sputniknews.com/20220927/us-ready-to-support-europe-after-nord-stream-leaks-reports-say-1101285026.html

US Ready to Support Europe After Nord Stream Leaks, Reports Say

US Ready to Support Europe After Nord Stream Leaks, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to support Europe after leaks at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T15:51+0000

2022-09-27T15:51+0000

2022-09-27T15:52+0000

nord stream

nord stream ag

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080707433_0:241:2787:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_f7c2de34e2ea0cb92966f40250bcf675.jpg

On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of Nord Stream 2, which had been filled with technical gas after construction. An investigation into the cause is underway, the company said. Shortly after, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1, reported a decrease in pressure at both lines. The pipeline has been out of operation since the end of August, but is filled with gas. The reasons for the pressure drop are also unknown.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is extremely concerned by the emergencies, calling for a prompt investigation without ruling out an act of sabotage as the cause.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, nord stream ag, nord stream 2