https://sputniknews.com/20220927/likely-ancient-roman-anchor-found-off-the-coast-of-england-1101254557.html

Likely Ancient Roman Anchor Found Off The Coast of England

Likely Ancient Roman Anchor Found Off The Coast of England

Roman ships patrolled the British seas from the mid-first century to the mid-third century. The Classis Britannica was a regional Roman fleet and the first... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T03:04+0000

2022-09-27T03:04+0000

2022-09-27T03:04+0000

world

ancient rome

uk

iron age

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105955/83/1059558334_0:306:3264:2142_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f9e208a1eacae6aa84310b14e13e0f.jpg

An ancient anchor has been found off the coast of England in the North Sea.The anchor dates from 1,600 to 2,000 years ago, likely during the Roman era but possibly during the Iron Age. The anchor has similar features to those used on ships during the Imperial Roman period and likely came from a merchant ship weighing between 500 and 600 tons.The anchor is more than 6.5 ft long and weighs about 200 pounds. It was first discovered in 2018 during a marine seabed survey by ScottishPower Renewables as they prepared for the construction of its East Anglia One offshore wind farm.It has since been studied in laboratories and its estimated age was released Friday in a ScottishPower press release. Studies are ongoing to more accurately pinpoint its age and place of origin.After the analysis of the anchor is complete, it will be put on display at the Colchester and Ipswich Museums.The marine seabed survey by ScottishPower Renewables also unearthed a WWI-era German submarine, numerous other artifacts from the Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman, and Medieval periods, as well as a prehistoric monument dating back more than 4,000 years.

https://sputniknews.com/20220526/carved-phallus--graffiti-slamming-roman-soldier-secundinus-the-ster-found-on-hadrians-wall--1095792768.html

ancient rome

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ancient rome, uk, iron age