Grain From Ukraine Doesn't Reach Poorest Countries Despite Russia Raising Issue Long Time Ago, Putin Says
Indian Army Mountaineers Smash Records in Climbing Two Himalayan Peaks
Two mountaineering teams of the Indian Army have successfully summitted Mount Kamet (7,756 meters), located near the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and Tibet, and the 7,755-meter peak of Mt. Abi Gamin in the state of Uttarakhand — both on the same day &amp; in record time.Mt. Kamet is the third highest peak in India after Kanchanjanga (8,586 m) and Nandadevi (7,816 m) and is the highest peak available to climb.The Indian Army said that the successful climb has shown that given an opportunity, the team is "capable of reaching any height in any terrain under any circumstances".
Indian Army Mountaineers Smash Records in Climbing Two Himalayan Peaks

11:08 GMT 27.09.2022
Rishikesh Kumar
Indian Army mountaineers have climbed all the peaks of the Himalayas in India and also Nepal in the past, an experience that provides them support in formulating military strategies, given that large parts of India's land borders are located in the Himalayas.
Two mountaineering teams of the Indian Army have successfully summitted Mount Kamet (7,756 meters), located near the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and Tibet, and the 7,755-meter peak of Mt. Abi Gamin in the state of Uttarakhand — both on the same day & in record time.

“In a rare mountaineering feat, two teams of Indian Army mountaineers successfully summited daunting Mount Kamet (7756 m) & Mount Abi Gamin (7355 m) on the same day,” the Indian Army said in a Twitter statement.

Mt. Kamet is the third highest peak in India after Kanchanjanga (8,586 m) and Nandadevi (7,816 m) and is the highest peak available to climb.
The Indian Army said that the successful climb has shown that given an opportunity, the team is "capable of reaching any height in any terrain under any circumstances".
