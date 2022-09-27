https://sputniknews.com/20220927/indian-army-mountaineers-smash-records-in-climbing-two-himalayan-peaks-1101267098.html

Indian Army Mountaineers Smash Records in Climbing Two Himalayan Peaks

Indian Army mountaineers have climbed all the peaks of the Himalayas in India and also Nepal in the past, an experience that provides them support in... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

Two mountaineering teams of the Indian Army have successfully summitted Mount Kamet (7,756 meters), located near the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and Tibet, and the 7,755-meter peak of Mt. Abi Gamin in the state of Uttarakhand — both on the same day & in record time.Mt. Kamet is the third highest peak in India after Kanchanjanga (8,586 m) and Nandadevi (7,816 m) and is the highest peak available to climb.The Indian Army said that the successful climb has shown that given an opportunity, the team is "capable of reaching any height in any terrain under any circumstances".

