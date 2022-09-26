https://sputniknews.com/20220926/why-british-pound-will-remain-weak-over-short-term--even-weaker-in-long-run-1101247304.html

Why British Pound Will Remain Weak Over Short Term & Even Weaker in Long Run

The exchange rate of the British pound has sharply dropped for three major reasons, according to Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.The aforementioned elements have prompted a number of actors across the global financial markets to sell British pounds in order to purchase US dollars or a variety of US-dollar-denominated financial assets, according to the academic. As a result, the pound has ended up depreciating.It's not the first time this month that the British pound has plummeted against the US dollar. On September 1, sterling fell to around $1.15. On September 7, the British currency reached $1.1406 which was the lowest level since 1985. Another dramatic slump – to less than $1.10 – occurred on September 23, after Britain's new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his bold "mini-budget." Finally, in early Asia-Pacific trade on September 26, sterling nosedived to $1.0327 (before it regained some ground to about $1.05)."In my view, the British pound will remain weak over the short run, and could even be weaker over the long run, in light of the economic policy stance of the new government and its likely negative consequences across the British economy over the long run," commented Rossi.At the same time, the still enduring energy crisis – which is unlikely to end before long – could further aggravate the weakness of the pound across the foreign-exchange markets because of the dramatic increase in energy costs, according to him."For a number of small and medium sized firms in the UK, this weakness of the pound, and the related higher import prices, will much reduce their profits, hence also the employment level across the country," the professor explained. "As a result, the British middle class will suffer more, both on the labor market, where real wages and employment will fall, and on the market for produced goods and services, where a number of prices will continue to increase. This situation will aggravate the social conflict across the UK, which might put the British government at stake, hence the risk for PM Truss to be dismissed in a not too distant future."Chancellor Kwarteng's Mini-Budget Hit SterlingMeanwhile, a bold rescue plan announced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last week is unlikely to save the day for the British currency. Instead, the Truss cabinet's mini-budget could dump the sterling further, according to Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services International.Kwarteng's plan would cost more than £411 billion ($446 billion) in extra borrowing over five years, according to Resolution Foundation estimates. For their part, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Citibank projected that tax cuts would increase Britain’s public debt-to-GDP ratio from a little over 80% in 2021-2022 to nearly 95% in 2026-2027."Where the new government seems to be misunderstanding financial markets is that you cannot just spend your way out of trouble," Ostwald highlighted. "There are comparisons being made to what Thatcher did. But what Thatcher did was much more controlled, far more controlled, and it was much more clearly laid out. This still seems to be really just ripping up the rulebook for the sake of ripping up the rule book and turning around to people, 'well, why do you think I can't do that'? Which is not really quite good enough."Are BoE and Treasury Really in the Same Boat?Another issue puzzling investors is an apparent lack of coordination between the British government and the Bank of England (BoE) with the former stepping up borrowing and the latter increasing borrowing costs. Reuters forecast on September 15 that BoE and the Treasury risk "policy clash" as the British central bank is trying to tame inflation while Kwarteng's strategy could stoke prices even further.Following the Monday pound slump, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, announced that the Bank "will not hesitate" to change interest rates as needed."As the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has made clear, it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government’s announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly. The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit."It doesn't create a good impression if the BoE and Treasury's work is not coordinated, noted Ostwald, forecasting that the "sterling is going to be under something of a cloud."

