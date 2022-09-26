https://sputniknews.com/20220926/un-general-assembly-holds-sixth-day-of-debating-1101221601.html
UN General Assembly Holds Sixth Day of Debating
The 77th High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Delegations... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as day six of the General Debate of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is taking place at the UN headquarters in New York City. The list of speakers includes Syria, Indonesia, Algeria, North Korea and many other countries.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The 77th High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Delegations from around the world will discuss global affairs, with the debate continuing until September 26.
Sputnik is live as day six of the General Debate of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is taking place at the UN headquarters in New York City. The list of speakers includes Syria, Indonesia, Algeria, North Korea and many other countries.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!