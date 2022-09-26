School Shooter Kills at Least Six People, Wounds 20 More in Izhevsk, Russia, Interior Ministry Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/school-shooting-reported-in-izhevsk-russia-interior-ministry-says-1101223021.html
A shooting was reported at a school in the city of Izhevsk, Russian interior ministry said on Monday. According to the interior ministry, the attacker killed 6 people and wounded 20 more. Authorities suggest that there are children among the victims.
07:43 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 26.09.2022)
According to the head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov, law enforcement and emergency services personnel are at the site of the incident.
A shooting was reported at a school in the city of Izhevsk, Russian interior ministry said on Monday. According to the interior ministry, the attacker killed 6 people and wounded 20 more. Authorities suggest that there are children among the victims.
"Regarding the situation at school No. 88: all forces and means have been brought in. All the [law enforcement] services and medics are working on the spot. I arrived at the scene, they will promptly report on everything that happens," Brechalov said.
He said that the attacker killed a school guard and later took his live.
"Today, immediately after the police received a report of a shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic went to the scene and attempted to detain the suspect. As of now, the police have found the body of the man who opened fire," a report says, citing the police.