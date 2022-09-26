https://sputniknews.com/20220926/school-shooting-reported-in-izhevsk-russia-interior-ministry-says-1101223021.html

School Shooter Kills at Least Six People, Wounds 20 More in Izhevsk, Russia, Interior Ministry Says

According to the head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov, law enforcement and emergency services personnel are at the site of the incident. 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

A shooting was reported at a school in the city of Izhevsk, Russian interior ministry said on Monday. According to the interior ministry, the attacker killed 6 people and wounded 20 more. Authorities suggest that there are children among the victims.He said that the attacker killed a school guard and later took his live.

