India Women's Cricketer Robbed in London: 'Stole My Bag With Cash, Cards'

India Women's Cricketer Robbed in London: 'Stole My Bag With Cash, Cards'

The Indian women's cricket team recently finished their tour of the United Kingdom, where they took on England in a T20I and ODI series. 26.09.2022

Member of the Indian Women's Cricket Team Taniya Bhatia lost her valuables after a robbery at her hotel room in London on Monday.Bhatia said that she was "shocked" to see such a lack of security at the England Cricket Board's hotel partner and sought a quick resolution of the matter.Responding to the cricketer's tweet, hotel authorities said that they would look into the matter.The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had previously whitewashed England 3-0 in the ODIs, the one-day version of the sport.

