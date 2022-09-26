https://sputniknews.com/20220926/india-womens-cricketer-robbed-in-london-stole-my-bag-with-cash-cards-1101242806.html
India Women's Cricketer Robbed in London: 'Stole My Bag With Cash, Cards'
Member of the Indian Women's Cricket Team Taniya Bhatia lost her valuables after a robbery at her hotel room in London on Monday.
Bhatia said that she was "shocked" to see such a lack of security at the England Cricket Board's hotel partner and sought a quick resolution of the matter.
"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches, and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. Marriott Bonvoy so unsafe," she wrote on Twitter.
Responding to the cricketer's tweet, hotel authorities said that they would look into the matter.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had previously whitewashed England 3-0 in the ODIs, the one-day version of the sport.