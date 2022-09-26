https://sputniknews.com/20220926/india-launches-special-grade-aviation-fuel-production-to-cut-imports-from-europe-1101233376.html

India Launches Special Grade Aviation Fuel Production to Cut Imports From Europe

India imports high-octane aviation fuel from European countries to meet the requirement of the military and flying training institutes.

State-owned Indian Oil unveiled a principal grade of aviation gasoline (AVGAS 100 LL) for aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles used by defense forces and training schools on Monday.The product, fueling the turbojet charged reciprocating piston engine aircraft, had previously been imported by India for decades.The locally-made oil allegedly provides a superior performance to fuel supplied by the European countries, India’s Oil Ministry stated.The ministry hopes that the domestic production of superior grade fuel will boost the aviation sector with the Civil Aviation Ministry considering opening more training institutes in the country.The state-owned firm has also planned to set up a new facility to target export opportunities. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil, said that the AV gas market is expected to grow from the current $1.92 billion to $2.71 billion by 2029.Besides saving crucial foreign exchange reserves, domestic production will make flying training more affordable in India.

