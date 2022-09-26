Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Announces New Party Name
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAFormer Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah (L) and senior National Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sahba (Council of States) Ghulam Nabi Azad (C) speak to media representatives outside Abdullah's residence, after his release, in Srinagar on March 14, 2020.
According to Ghulam Nabi Azad, his new party will focus on “the restoration of full statehood" of the region. In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces have been struggling with insurgency for decades, was divided into two union territories and put under direct control of the federal government.
Former Federal Minister and senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke from the main opposition Indian National Congress Party after nearly 40 years of association, announced the name of his newly-founded party on Monday -- the Democratic Azad (Independent) Party (DAP).
“My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile,” the politician said.
The special status of J&K provides exclusive rights to local residents on land ownership and holding government jobs in the region.
Responding to queries over the restoration of article 370, which has been made a central demand by an alliance of opposition parties in Kashmir, Azad explained that he would not be able to convince the federal government to overturn the decision.
“If someone can persuade PM Narendra Modiji or Home Minister Amit Shahji. Frankly speaking, I don’t have such influence. If someone can persuade Modiji or Shah, they are welcome,” said Azad, who has served as state chief of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir during the Indian National Congress-led government of 2005-2008.
Azad also claimed to not have any foes in politics: “We are here to compete at our own level. I have no competition with any party. Will compete like students compete with each other in a classroom. We don’t have any an enemy or foe. Public is supreme and they have to decide about our fate.”
According to Azad, 1,500 name suggestions were received, but he opted for a name which is “democratic, peaceful and independent”.
The senior politician added that the “Azad” in his party’s name stands for being “independent” and has no connection to his own name.
Azad also revealed the flag of his party, which is comprised of mustard, white and blue.
“Our country India and J&K is full of diversity. White means peace. We are followers of Gandhiji and will follow path of peace. Dark blue means deep sea, rather a depth from deep sea to skies. We should have depth,” he said.