Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Announces New Party Name

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Announces New Party Name

According to Ghulam Nabi Azad, his new party will focus on “the restoration of full statehood" of the region. In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former Federal Minister and senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke from the main opposition Indian National Congress Party after nearly 40 years of association, announced the name of his newly-founded party on Monday -- the Democratic Azad (Independent) Party (DAP).The special status of J&K provides exclusive rights to local residents on land ownership and holding government jobs in the region.Responding to queries over the restoration of article 370, which has been made a central demand by an alliance of opposition parties in Kashmir, Azad explained that he would not be able to convince the federal government to overturn the decision.“If someone can persuade PM Narendra Modiji or Home Minister Amit Shahji. Frankly speaking, I don’t have such influence. If someone can persuade Modiji or Shah, they are welcome,” said Azad, who has served as state chief of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir during the Indian National Congress-led government of 2005-2008.According to Azad, 1,500 name suggestions were received, but he opted for a name which is “democratic, peaceful and independent”.The senior politician added that the “Azad” in his party’s name stands for being “independent” and has no connection to his own name.Azad also revealed the flag of his party, which is comprised of mustard, white and blue.

