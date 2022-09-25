https://sputniknews.com/20220925/popular-front-of-india-conspired-to-establish-islamic-rule-top-terror-investigating-agency-says-1101200060.html
Popular Front of India Conspired to Establish Islamic Rule, Top Terror Investigating Agency Says
Popular Front of India Conspired to Establish Islamic Rule, Top Terror Investigating Agency Says
On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's top counter-terrorism task force, arrested more than 100 members of the Popular Front of India... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T12:00+0000
2022-09-25T12:00+0000
2022-09-25T12:00+0000
india
muslims
muslims
kerala
indian national investigation agency (nia)
crime
crime
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
al-qaeda
al qaeda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104901/43/1049014332_0:87:3553:2086_1920x0_80_0_0_995334e2614bb0402e99c8a02c0037c4.jpg
Senior members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested by the NIA earlier this week were conspiring to establish Islamic rule in India, the agency's initial investigation report said.According to the report, at least 10 members of the outfit arrested this week were planning to commit terrorist activities, including creating enmity between people of different religions in India.The NIA further added that these PFI activists brainwashed vulnerable youngsters into joining anti-India organizations, including the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), al-Qaeda*, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Daesh*).The initial scrutiny of documents seized from the premises of PFI also revealed that the accused were repeat offenders as they were involved in organized crimes on a number of occasions.The NIA's investigation also indicated that these PFI members were not only spreading fear among people who belonged to other religions but also committing unlawful activities to terrorize them.The PFI has been on the radar of India's investigating agencies over accusations of supporting forced religious conversion.It has also been scrutinized by several state governments for allegedly promoting radical Islam among the country's Muslims, especially in Kerala where it holds considerable sway over its 26 percent Muslim population.Many states, particularly those ruled by the Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - India's federally ruling party - including Karnataka, have called for the organization to be banned.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104901/43/1049014332_328:0:3225:2173_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf16c4f299968c7aface86b5b9caf28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
muslims, muslims, kerala, indian national investigation agency (nia), crime, crime, bharatiya janata party (bjp), al-qaeda, al qaeda, al-qaeda, isis, isis-k, lashkar-e-taiba
muslims, muslims, kerala, indian national investigation agency (nia), crime, crime, bharatiya janata party (bjp), al-qaeda, al qaeda, al-qaeda, isis, isis-k, lashkar-e-taiba
Popular Front of India Conspired to Establish Islamic Rule, Top Terror Investigating Agency Says
On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's top counter-terrorism task force, arrested more than 100 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of allegedly arranging funds for terrorism. The operation spanned 11 states throughout the country.
Senior members of the Popular Front of India
(PFI) who were arrested by the NIA earlier this week were conspiring to establish Islamic rule in India, the agency's initial investigation report said.
According to the report, at least 10 members of the outfit arrested this week were planning to commit terrorist activities, including creating enmity between people of different religions in India.
The NIA
further added that these PFI activists brainwashed vulnerable youngsters into joining anti-India organizations, including the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), al-Qaeda*, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Daesh*).
"PFI also spreads disaffection against India by its wrongful interpretation of Government policies to create hatred against the state and its machinery," the NIA's report stated.
The initial scrutiny of documents seized from the premises of PFI also revealed that the accused were repeat offenders as they were involved in organized crimes on a number of occasions.
The NIA's investigation also indicated that these PFI members were not only spreading fear among people who belonged to other religions but also committing unlawful activities to terrorize them.
The PFI has been on the radar of India's investigating agencies over accusations of supporting forced religious conversion.
It has also been scrutinized by several state governments for allegedly promoting radical Islam among the country's Muslims
, especially in Kerala where it holds considerable sway over its 26 percent Muslim population.
Many states, particularly those ruled by the Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - India's federally ruling party - including Karnataka, have called for the organization to be banned.
*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.