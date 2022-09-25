https://sputniknews.com/20220925/popular-front-of-india-conspired-to-establish-islamic-rule-top-terror-investigating-agency-says-1101200060.html

Popular Front of India Conspired to Establish Islamic Rule, Top Terror Investigating Agency Says

Senior members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were arrested by the NIA earlier this week were conspiring to establish Islamic rule in India, the agency's initial investigation report said.According to the report, at least 10 members of the outfit arrested this week were planning to commit terrorist activities, including creating enmity between people of different religions in India.The NIA further added that these PFI activists brainwashed vulnerable youngsters into joining anti-India organizations, including the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), al-Qaeda*, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Daesh*).The initial scrutiny of documents seized from the premises of PFI also revealed that the accused were repeat offenders as they were involved in organized crimes on a number of occasions.The NIA's investigation also indicated that these PFI members were not only spreading fear among people who belonged to other religions but also committing unlawful activities to terrorize them.The PFI has been on the radar of India's investigating agencies over accusations of supporting forced religious conversion.It has also been scrutinized by several state governments for allegedly promoting radical Islam among the country's Muslims, especially in Kerala where it holds considerable sway over its 26 percent Muslim population.Many states, particularly those ruled by the Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - India's federally ruling party - including Karnataka, have called for the organization to be banned.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

