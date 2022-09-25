https://sputniknews.com/20220925/nasa-keeps-mum-on-celestial-hanky-panky-as-experts-ponder-push--thrust-challenges-of-space-sex-1101208576.html

NASA Keeps Mum on Celestial Hanky Panky As Experts Ponder ‘Push & Thrust’ Challenges of Space Sex

NASA Keeps Mum on Celestial Hanky Panky As Experts Ponder ‘Push & Thrust’ Challenges of Space Sex

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) does not explicitly ban sex in space. However, its astronaut code of conduct calls for "relationships... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T13:33+0000

2022-09-25T13:33+0000

2022-09-25T13:51+0000

science & tech

science

space

sex

microgravity

elon musk

spacex

sex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080614954_0:58:1145:702_1920x0_80_0_0_963fee53c419d534ef3a053b925f8591.png

Sex in space will doubtless become a natural part of life at a lunar or Mars base some day, but for the time being, NASA opts to steer clear of any official comments on intimate relations among the stars. Its code of conduct calls for "relationships of trust" and "professional standards" to be maintained at all times by space crews.There is a good reason NASA would want to prevent astronauts from engaging in some celestial hanky panky, Dr Haig Aintablian, a space medicine physician at the University of California at Los Angeles, added.NASA would surely want to rule out any possibility of a pregnancy in space, as it is not yet known how safe it might be for a pregnant woman to live and work in those conditions, Dr Jennifer Fogarty, assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Space Medicine, says.To date, there has been “limited success” in space experiments where invertebrates and insects have conceived offspring in conditions of microgravity.One thing the experts agree upon is that sexual activity, whether for procreation or gratifying the libido in the “hostile and volatile environment that is space” needs to be studied if humanity is seriously pondering life beyond Earth.For example, billionaire SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk's exit plan envisages a million people on Mars (via SpaceX rockets) by 2050.Cosmic Sex Drive ConundrumSpace sex would certainly be a challenge, physicist and astronomer John Millis, speculated.The existing knowledge of sex drive itself also remains fuzzy, as microgravity causes blood flow to reverse its course and move upwards, towards the head and chest, instead of circulating in the lower half of the body.Amid persistent speculation on whether conditions in space prevented men from getting erections, Saralyn Mark, former senior medical adviser to NASA, was cited as saying:Maria Santaguida, a PhD candidate in psychology at Concordia University in Montreal, recalled:“Former NASA astronaut Mike Mullane has gone on record saying that, during missions, he would wake up to erections that could have ‘drilled through kryptonite'."Ron Garan, an American astronaut who went to space twice, revealed, when asked to weigh in on this subject in an Ask Me Anything Reddit thread, "I know of nothing that happens to the human body on Earth that can't happen in space."

https://sputniknews.com/20220829/nasa-set-to-launch-its-first-unmanned-artemis-mission-on-monday-ahead-of-mars-exploration-plans-1100097886.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220723/rosie-palms-in-orbit-astronauts-advised-against-masturbating-in-space-or-were-they-1097723821.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

science, space, sex, microgravity, elon musk, spacex, sex