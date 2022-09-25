International
LIVE: Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government
- Sputnik International, 1920
Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government
Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government
Protests against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and...
Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Moldova's capital Kishinev. The call to protest was first made by Ilan Shor, the 35-year-old leader of the SHOR Party, in a video message on his Facebook page.Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and inflation. The authorities are trying to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.20 per 35.3 cubic feet).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government

12:12 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 25.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Sputnik MoldovaSputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022.
Sputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sputnik Moldova
