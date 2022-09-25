https://sputniknews.com/20220925/moldovan-opposition-rally-against-kishinev-government-1101194968.html
Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government
12:12 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 25.09.2022)
Protests against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections.
Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Moldova's capital Kishinev. The call to protest was first made by Ilan Shor, the 35-year-old leader of the SHOR Party, in a video message on his Facebook page.
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and inflation. The authorities are trying to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.20 per 35.3 cubic feet).
