https://sputniknews.com/20220925/moldovan-opposition-rally-against-kishinev-government-1101194968.html

Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government

Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government

Protests against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T12:12+0000

2022-09-25T12:12+0000

2022-09-25T12:15+0000

world

protest

moldova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099900472_75:0:1207:637_1920x0_80_0_0_00d329767a92b15705d4bc91422a0db3.jpg

Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Moldova's capital Kishinev. The call to protest was first made by Ilan Shor, the 35-year-old leader of the SHOR Party, in a video message on his Facebook page.Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and inflation. The authorities are trying to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.20 per 35.3 cubic feet).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government 2022-09-25T12:12+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protest, moldova, видео