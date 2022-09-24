https://sputniknews.com/20220924/radiation-level-at-zaporozhye-npp-remains-normal-after-shelling-by-ukraine---russian-mod-1101179695.html
14:35 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 24.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The radiation level at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains normal after a shelling by Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Russian artillery took down a Bayraktar TB2 drone that was heading from Kiev-controlled Nikopol region toward the ZNPP earlier in the day, the ministry said. Ukrainian forces also fired 10 artillery projectiles at the village of Volna, located near the ZNPP, but the Russian forces successfully countered the attack, it added.
"The radiation situation at the Zaporozhye NPP remains normal," the ministry said.
Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control of the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by the Ukrainian troops, though Kiev has blamed Russia for the attacks.
An international mission led by the IAEA visited the Zaporozhye NPP from August 31 to September 3. As a result of the visit, the agency issued a report on the situation at the facility and called on all sides to the conflict to end the shelling of the plant and establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around it.