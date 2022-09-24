https://sputniknews.com/20220924/peaceful-settlement-of-taiwan-issue-incompatible-with-its-independence---beijing-1101159294.html

Peaceful Settlement of Taiwan Issue Incompatible With Its Independence - Beijing

Peaceful Settlement of Taiwan Issue Incompatible With Its Independence - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A peaceful settlement of the dispute in the Taiwan Strait is incompatible with Taiwan's independence from China, Chinese Foreign Minister... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T03:54+0000

2022-09-24T03:54+0000

2022-09-24T03:54+0000

world

beijing

taiwan

china

one china policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101117661_0:1238:1355:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6339666a9e87cf7e3c408085246bad5c.jpg

"A peaceful settlement is incompatible with Taiwan's separatism and independence; the more unrestrained the actions to achieve the island's independence is, the less likely that there would be a peaceful solution," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.In order to protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to oppose and stop any actions aimed at achieving Taiwan's independence, Wang said.The foreign minister noted that China and the US have common interests and profound differences, adding that both sides knew they were dealing with a country with a different political system, "which in no way prevented them from cooperating based on common interests and should not serve as a reason for opposing and confrontation between Beijing and Washington."Wang expressed hope that the US would correct its perception of China, reconsider its policy toward Beijing, stop communicating with the Chinese authorities from a position of strength, and would not impede China's development.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, and Japan, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/bidens-taiwan-defense-vows-how-us-using-salami-slicing-strategy-to-dilute-one-china-principle-1100977719.html

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beijing, taiwan, china, one china policy