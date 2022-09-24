International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
Sputnik is live as day five of the General Debate is taking place as part of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN HQ.High-level delegations will discuss global affairs, with the General Debate continuing until September 26. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the session.The 77th High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
13:00 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 24.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
