General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on September 20.
General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
13:00 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 24.09.2022)
The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on September 20. During the main event – the General Debate – world leaders gather to discuss global issues.
Sputnik is live as day five of the General Debate is taking place as part of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN HQ.
High-level delegations will discuss global affairs, with the General Debate continuing until September 26. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the session.
The 77th High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!