https://sputniknews.com/20220923/turkish-cypriot-leader-says-does-not-expect-progress-on-settlement-issue-after-elections-1101151753.html

Turkish Cypriot Leader Says Does Not Expect Progress on Settlement Issue After Elections

Turkish Cypriot Leader Says Does Not Expect Progress on Settlement Issue After Elections

UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly told Sputnik that he does not foresee any... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T18:38+0000

2022-09-23T18:38+0000

2022-09-23T18:41+0000

world

north cyprus

turkey

oil

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090128492_0:50:3071:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_b9a7de1a40839d859b230af53bc5cac6.jpg

"There are three people who are running for the presidency [in 2023] - they are all students of [Cyprus President Nicos] Anastasiades," he said. "If you look at their CVs, they all came from the same background as Anastasiades. Therefore, I don’t expect anything to develop after the election because their election campaign is [run] more on nationalism. In fact, they are competing with each other who is more radical and I expect the more radical one to win the election."In April, Cypriot diplomat Menelaos Menelaou became the new chief negotiator of Greek Cypriots on the Cyprus issue, replacing Andreas Mavroyiannis. In June, Anastasiades met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid and expressed his readiness to resume UN-brokered negotiations on Cyprus.Tatar said his special representative does meet the envoy in Cyprus often, but no official talks are underway.Northern Cyprus, he added, will not agree to negotiations until Cyprus recognizes their sovereign equality."What Mr. Erdogan hinted in Madrid is our common policy, that we will only start to resume to talk seriously in a formal manner... if and when the Greek Cypriots accept... Turkish sovereign equality," Tatar said. "This is very important for us."Tatar said they have to protect themselves while being constructive and forward-looking.Under any agreement, Turkish Cypriots will insist Ankara's guarantee continues and some Turkish troops remain on the island as safeguards for their security, Tatar added."Otherwise, we will not be definitely feeling secure, because we will again be potentially attacked," he said.Gas Well Discovered Offshore Cyprus Should Be SharedIn August, the French energy company TotalEnergies and the Italian oil and gas company Eni announced a natural gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well offshore Cyprus. According to preliminary estimates, there are about 2.5 TCF of gas in place.Climate Action and Energy spokesperson Tim McPhie said in August that it was still premature for the European Commission to comment on Cyprus' announcement related to the well given that the issue needs further exploration and analysis.Meanwhile, Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said that the discovery could help secure gas supplies to Europe amid the energy crisis.The island of Cyprus has been split since 1974 between Greek Cypriots, who represent the island nation in the European Union, and Turkish Cypriots, who are recognized by Turkey.

north cyprus

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north cyprus, turkey, oil, un