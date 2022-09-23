https://sputniknews.com/20220923/some-turkish-banks-continue-to-service-russias-mir-cards---reports-1101113983.html
Some Turkish Banks Continue to Service Russia's Mir Cards - Reports
Some Turkish Banks Continue to Service Russia's Mir Cards - Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United States is threatening Turkish banks with sanctions for using Russian payment system Mir in the country, but some banks continue... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T05:56+0000
2022-09-23T05:56+0000
2022-09-23T05:56+0000
russia
mir payment system
sanctions
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg
Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, and Vakıfbank, which the holders of the Mir bank cards prefer for operations, continue to use the Russian payment system in the country, the newspaper reported.Transactions that do not use US dollars and euro are made exclusively in lire and rubles, the report said. Turkish banks allowed the use of the Mir bank cards in 2019 to make it easier for Russian tourists to pay for goods and services while visiting Turkey.The newspaper noted that Turkey is normally complying only with UN sanctions, therefore it considers Western sanctions against Russia the same illegitimate as US sanctions against Iran.On Monday, Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik that they had stopped servicing the Mir bank cards over US and UK sanctions against Russia.On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he might make a decision on the further use of Mir cards in Turkey after a meeting with cabinet ministers on Friday.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d88d4537385c6a5aaee63de70869888.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mir payment system, sanctions, turkey
mir payment system, sanctions, turkey
Some Turkish Banks Continue to Service Russia's Mir Cards - Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United States is threatening Turkish banks with sanctions for using Russian payment system Mir in the country, but some banks continue servicing Mir cards anyways, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Friday.
Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, and Vakıfbank, which the holders of the Mir bank cards prefer for operations, continue to use the Russian payment system in the country, the newspaper reported.
Transactions that do not use US dollars and euro are made exclusively in lire and rubles, the report said. Turkish banks allowed the use of the Mir bank cards in 2019 to make it easier for Russian tourists to pay for goods and services while visiting Turkey.
The newspaper noted that Turkey is normally complying only with UN sanctions, therefore it considers Western sanctions against Russia the same illegitimate as US sanctions against Iran.
On Monday, Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik that they had stopped servicing the Mir bank cards over US and UK sanctions against Russia.
On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he might make a decision on the further use of Mir cards in Turkey after a meeting with cabinet ministers on Friday.