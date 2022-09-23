https://sputniknews.com/20220923/over-20-of-britons-forced-to-reduce-spending-on-essential-food-items---poll-1101150466.html

Over 20% of Britons Forced to Reduce Spending on Essential Food Items - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-one percent of UK citizens say they were forced to reduce costs on essential food items, and the same number of people say they had... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

Among those in the United Kingdom who earn less than 20,000 pounds (almost $22,000) a year, 28% say they have been forced to cut household essentials costs and 29% have been forced to cut their staple food budget.According to the poll, 32% of those surveyed say that they have reduced the cost of going to restaurants and cafes, 31% cut spending on luxury items, 29% on clothes, and the same share on day trips, and 28% each on holidays and takeaways.Seventeen percent of respondents say they also have to reduce spending on digital television subscriptions, the poll said, adding that 16% reduced car trips to pay less for fuel.The number of those who have reduced their living expenses has increased in all categories compared to the survey conducted in July, the poll added.In a separate development, IlSole24Ore reported on Thursday that Italians have been cutting back on grocery shopping as some food prices have risen far above the record-breaking annual inflation rate of 8.4%.The annual price rise of sunflower oil has reached 81%, while pasta is 31% more expensive, butter has risen by 30% and eggs are 12% dearer, according to a survey conducted from August 14-24 by NielsenIQ.A reduction in the availability of special offers has made budgeting more difficult for Italian households. The only solution has been to reduce purchases of certain items. For instance, sunflower oil sales have gone down 20% while butter purchases are down 10%.The last time Italian inflation was above 8% was in 1985, 37 years ago.

inflation, uk, italy