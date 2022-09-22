https://sputniknews.com/20220922/un-security-council-holding-debate-on-ukraine-1101078822.html
UN Security Council Holding Debate on Ukraine
UN Security Council Holding Debate on Ukraine
This comes after earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization aimed at recruiting 300,000 reservists who will be... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City where the United Nations Security Council members are holding a debate on the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday, September 22.The event is taking place during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The debate on the conflict in Ukraine comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country in order to continue implementation of the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Also this week, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions said they would hold referendums on joining Russia from 23 to 27 September.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UN Security Council Holding Debate on Ukraine
14:00 GMT 22.09.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 22.09.2022)
This comes after earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization aimed at recruiting 300,000 reservists who will be fulfilling tasks as part of the special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City where the United Nations Security Council members are holding a debate on the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday, September 22.
The event is taking place during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
The debate on the conflict in Ukraine comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country in order to continue implementation of the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
Also this week, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions said they would hold referendums on joining Russia from 23 to 27 September.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.