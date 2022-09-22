International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/japan-reportedly-conducts-first-currency-intervention-as-yen-plunges-to-lowest-since-1998-1101090252.html
Japan Reportedly Conducts First Currency Intervention as Yen Plunges to Lowest Since 1998
Japan Reportedly Conducts First Currency Intervention as Yen Plunges to Lowest Since 1998
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Japan conducted the first currency intervention since June of 1998 to buy the yen and sell the US dollar amid the continuing... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T13:43+0000
2022-09-22T13:56+0000
japan
yen
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101090364_0:175:3017:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_cbc54548ae577978b3bca524d8c639dd.jpg
According to the Japanese broadcaster, while the size of the intervention remains unknown, to conduct it the Japanese government is believed to have sold some of the US Treasury bonds it possesses.Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan left unchanged the short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% at the end of a two-day policy meeting. Immediately after this, the official Japanese currency dropped to its lowest in 24 years of 145.24 yen per dollar on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.The move follows the rise in US dollar against world currencies, including the yen, earlier in the day, after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by a three-quarters of a percentage point. It was the fifth US rate hike since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101090364_144:0:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10700699bc2b42128f767ba9184d507f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, yen
japan, yen

Japan Reportedly Conducts First Currency Intervention as Yen Plunges to Lowest Since 1998

13:43 GMT 22.09.2022 (Updated: 13:56 GMT 22.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BEHROUZ MEHRIThis photo illustration shows a person counting out Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes (75 USD) in Tokyo on June 8, 2022
This photo illustration shows a person counting out Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes (75 USD) in Tokyo on June 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Japan conducted the first currency intervention since June of 1998 to buy the yen and sell the US dollar amid the continuing drop in the value of the national currency, which is now at its lowest rate since 1998, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
According to the Japanese broadcaster, while the size of the intervention remains unknown, to conduct it the Japanese government is believed to have sold some of the US Treasury bonds it possesses.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan left unchanged the short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% at the end of a two-day policy meeting. Immediately after this, the official Japanese currency dropped to its lowest in 24 years of 145.24 yen per dollar on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The move follows the rise in US dollar against world currencies, including the yen, earlier in the day, after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by a three-quarters of a percentage point. It was the fifth US rate hike since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала