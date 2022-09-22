https://sputniknews.com/20220922/india-slams-canada-for-allowing-khalistan-referendum-by-sikh-extremists-1101088913.html
India Slams Canada for Allowing 'Khalistan Referendum' by Sikh 'Extremists'
India Slams Canada for Allowing 'Khalistan Referendum' by Sikh 'Extremists'
On September 19, thousands of people belonging to the Sikh community took part in a "Khalistan referendum" in Canada. Sikhs advocate for a sovereign state... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T14:52+0000
2022-09-22T14:52+0000
2022-09-22T14:52+0000
world
sikh
the sikh coalition
canada
referendum
punjab
narendra modi
indian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101093364_0:3:1438:812_1920x0_80_0_0_423aa0780495d6d2ea65890e342c9005.jpg
The Indian government on Thursday lambasted Canada’s decision to allow a referendum for a separate Sikh homeland in the western Indian state of Punjab. The foreign ministry has termed the Khalistan Referendum a “farcical exercise” carried out by Sikh "extremists."The spokesperson said that the world is aware of the “history of violence” in this regard, referring to a Sikh secessionist insurgency in India in the 1990s that resulted in hundreds of deaths, including the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.New Delhi’s response came after several diplomatic messages saw little action by Ontario, where the vote was held, to stop the so-called “referendum” in Brampton on September 19. The vote was organized by a pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice, which has been banned in India since 2019 as an unlawful association.The Canadian government has reiterated that it respects India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity." However, it conveyed to New Delhi that it would protect its citizens' right to assemble and to express their views peacefully and lawfully.New Delhi seems unsatisfied with the response, saying the Indian government will "continue to press the Government of Canada for action in this matter."Sikh For Justice actively campaigns for Punjab's independence referendum in the US, and the UK, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan.
canada
punjab
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101093364_177:0:1261:813_1920x0_80_0_0_626ed27ca51401722eedf20b06391413.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
sikh, the sikh coalition, canada, referendum, punjab, narendra modi, indian foreign ministry
sikh, the sikh coalition, canada, referendum, punjab, narendra modi, indian foreign ministry
India Slams Canada for Allowing 'Khalistan Referendum' by Sikh 'Extremists'
On September 19, thousands of people belonging to the Sikh community took part in a "Khalistan referendum" in Canada. Sikhs advocate for a sovereign state, called Khalistan, primarily in the Indian state of Punjab.
The Indian government on Thursday lambasted Canada’s decision to allow a referendum for a separate Sikh homeland in the western Indian state of Punjab. The foreign ministry has termed the Khalistan Referendum
a “farcical exercise” carried out by Sikh "extremists."
“We find it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said.
The spokesperson said that the world is aware of the “history of violence” in this regard, referring to a Sikh secessionist insurgency in India in the 1990s that resulted in hundreds of deaths, including the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
New Delhi’s response came after several diplomatic messages saw little action by Ontario, where the vote was held, to stop the so-called “referendum” in Brampton on September 19. The vote was organized by a pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice, which has been banned in India since 2019 as an unlawful association.
The Canadian government has reiterated that it respects India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."
However, it conveyed to New Delhi that it would protect its citizens' right to assemble and to express their views peacefully and lawfully.
New Delhi seems unsatisfied with the response, saying the Indian government will "continue to press the Government of Canada for action in this matter."
Sikh For Justice actively campaigns for Punjab's independence referendum in the US, and the UK, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan.