https://sputniknews.com/20220922/india-slams-canada-for-allowing-khalistan-referendum-by-sikh-extremists-1101088913.html

India Slams Canada for Allowing 'Khalistan Referendum' by Sikh 'Extremists'

India Slams Canada for Allowing 'Khalistan Referendum' by Sikh 'Extremists'

On September 19, thousands of people belonging to the Sikh community took part in a "Khalistan referendum" in Canada. Sikhs advocate for a sovereign state... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T14:52+0000

2022-09-22T14:52+0000

2022-09-22T14:52+0000

world

sikh

the sikh coalition

canada

referendum

punjab

narendra modi

indian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101093364_0:3:1438:812_1920x0_80_0_0_423aa0780495d6d2ea65890e342c9005.jpg

The Indian government on Thursday lambasted Canada’s decision to allow a referendum for a separate Sikh homeland in the western Indian state of Punjab. The foreign ministry has termed the Khalistan Referendum a “farcical exercise” carried out by Sikh "extremists."The spokesperson said that the world is aware of the “history of violence” in this regard, referring to a Sikh secessionist insurgency in India in the 1990s that resulted in hundreds of deaths, including the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.New Delhi’s response came after several diplomatic messages saw little action by Ontario, where the vote was held, to stop the so-called “referendum” in Brampton on September 19. The vote was organized by a pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice, which has been banned in India since 2019 as an unlawful association.The Canadian government has reiterated that it respects India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity." However, it conveyed to New Delhi that it would protect its citizens' right to assemble and to express their views peacefully and lawfully.New Delhi seems unsatisfied with the response, saying the Indian government will "continue to press the Government of Canada for action in this matter."Sikh For Justice actively campaigns for Punjab's independence referendum in the US, and the UK, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan.

canada

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sikh, the sikh coalition, canada, referendum, punjab, narendra modi, indian foreign ministry