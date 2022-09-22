https://sputniknews.com/20220922/animal-rights-activists-in-germany-call-for-sex-ban-for-men-over-meat-consumption-1101095133.html
Animal Rights Activists in Germany Call for Sex Ban for Men Over Meat Consumption
Animal Rights Activists in Germany Call for Sex Ban for Men Over Meat Consumption
Along with a ban on sex and reproduction for men, a member of PETA’s German branch reportedly advocated introducing a meat tax as well. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
The German branch of the famous animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) recently suggested that men should be barred from having sex on account of their alleged negative impact on the environment.
According to MailOnline, the group points to a study from last year that claims men emit some 41 percent more greenhouse gases than women due to their eating habits, with PETA Germany claiming that meat consumption is the problem.
Daniel Cox, campaign team leader for PETA Germany, specifically pointed towards "suburban fathers handling beer bottles and barbecue tongs, who sizzle 70-cent sausages on their €700 grill."
"The fact that Germany's ‘grill masters’ believe they have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their peers by consuming meat is not only to the detriment of the animals," Cox said. "Now there's scientific evidence that toxic masculinity also harms the climate."
Proposing a ban on sex and reproduction, as well as a meat tax, for men, Cox stated that "every child not born saves 58.6 tons of CO2-equivalent per year."
"For all fathers who still grill meat and still want children with a future worth living on a livable planet, we recommend changing their lifestyle," he said.
As the media outlet points out, the idea ended up being slammed by legislators on both sides of the English Channel.
While German Christian Social Union party member Alois Rainer, a master butcher himself, branded the idea a "total nonsense," UK Conservative MP Alicia Kearns criticized the assumption that women do not eat meat or enjoy sex less than men and therefore could use it as leverage.
"It just feeds in to all the worst narratives of the '90s that women use sex, it's not something they enjoy, that they should use it as a tool against men," she said.