https://sputniknews.com/20220921/turkish-politician-calls-on-govt-to-resist-us-sanctions-on-russian-mir-payment-system-1101038068.html

Turkish Politician Calls on Gov't to Resist US Sanctions on Russian Mir Payment System

Turkish Politician Calls on Gov't to Resist US Sanctions on Russian Mir Payment System

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Head of the economic bureau of Turkey's Vatan Party, Hakan Topkurulu, on Wednesday called on the government to take a firm stand regarding... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T09:18+0000

2022-09-21T09:18+0000

2022-09-21T09:18+0000

russia

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg

Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards following threats to be slapped with secondary sanctions. Meanwhile, VakifBank and Halkbank told Sputnik that they have not received any notifications on the suspension of servicing of the Mir cards and that there are no hindrances to using the cards. Ziraat Bank also said that it continues servicing the Russian payment system’s cards.Topkurulu recalled that the US Treasury Department has already threatened Turkish businessmen over cooperation with Russia.The official urged the government to develop and promote its own national financial payment system. The Russian economy could withstand US sanctions and the suspension of Mastercard and Visa operation on its territory due to the national payment system, Topkurulu said, adding that Turkey should also prepare for a similar situation.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkey