https://sputniknews.com/20220921/turkish-politician-calls-on-govt-to-resist-us-sanctions-on-russian-mir-payment-system-1101038068.html
Turkish Politician Calls on Gov't to Resist US Sanctions on Russian Mir Payment System
Turkish Politician Calls on Gov't to Resist US Sanctions on Russian Mir Payment System
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Head of the economic bureau of Turkey's Vatan Party, Hakan Topkurulu, on Wednesday called on the government to take a firm stand regarding... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T09:18+0000
2022-09-21T09:18+0000
2022-09-21T09:18+0000
russia
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_41704a153bdb3a07ac56d45e58aac2e4.jpg
Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards following threats to be slapped with secondary sanctions. Meanwhile, VakifBank and Halkbank told Sputnik that they have not received any notifications on the suspension of servicing of the Mir cards and that there are no hindrances to using the cards. Ziraat Bank also said that it continues servicing the Russian payment system’s cards.Topkurulu recalled that the US Treasury Department has already threatened Turkish businessmen over cooperation with Russia.The official urged the government to develop and promote its own national financial payment system. The Russian economy could withstand US sanctions and the suspension of Mastercard and Visa operation on its territory due to the national payment system, Topkurulu said, adding that Turkey should also prepare for a similar situation.
russia
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798081_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d88d4537385c6a5aaee63de70869888.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, turkey
Turkish Politician Calls on Gov't to Resist US Sanctions on Russian Mir Payment System
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Head of the economic bureau of Turkey's Vatan Party, Hakan Topkurulu, on Wednesday called on the government to take a firm stand regarding the Russian Mir payment system and not succumb to US pressure.
Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that they had stopped operations with Russia's Mir bank cards following threats to be slapped with secondary sanctions. Meanwhile, VakifBank and Halkbank told Sputnik that they have not received any notifications on the suspension of servicing of the Mir cards and that there are no hindrances to using the cards. Ziraat Bank also said that it continues servicing the Russian payment system’s cards.
Topkurulu recalled that the US Treasury Department has already threatened Turkish businessmen over cooperation with Russia.
"The Atlantic front is trying to isolate Turkey from Russia and its neighbors to drag it into a situation in which it will succumb to sanctions. If Turkey succumbs to pressure today, other sanctions against the country may be on the agenda," Topkurulu was quoted by the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik as saying.
The official urged the government to develop and promote its own national financial payment system. The Russian economy could withstand US sanctions and the suspension of Mastercard and Visa operation on its territory due to the national payment system, Topkurulu said, adding that Turkey should also prepare for a similar situation.