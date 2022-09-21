https://sputniknews.com/20220921/recurrent-nightmares-you-may-be-at-higher-risk-for-dementia-study-finds-1101064719.html

Recurrent Nightmares? You May Be at Higher Risk for Dementia, Study Finds

Recurrent Nightmares? You May Be at Higher Risk for Dementia, Study Finds

Though most people experience bad dreams every once in a while, a new study has found that individuals between the ages of 35 and 64 who experience bad dreams on a frequent basis are four times more likely to experience cognitive decline, while those older than 64 were twice as likely to be diagnosed with dementia.The study, which builds on prior research on people with Parkinson’s disease, followed 605 middle-aged Americans and 2,600 adults aged 79 or older over a period of 10 years.There’s a correlation between bad dreams and poor sleep quality, but Otaiku’s working theory is rooted instead in neurodegeneration (the progressive atrophy and loss of neuron function) within the brain’s right frontal lobe, which makes it harder for people to regulate their emotions while dreaming.According to the study, statistical software was used to find out if participants experiencing frequent nightmares were more likely to experience cognitive decline, which was defined as “having an annual rate of decline in global cognitive function” measured using five different cognitive tests.“We know that neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease often start many years before somebody is diagnosed,” Otaiku said. “In some individuals who already have [an] underlying disease, bad dreams and nightmares might be one of the earliest signs.”Otaiku stressed that not everyone who regularly experiences nightmares is likely to develop dementia, but that with more research, bad dreams could eventually be used to identify high-risk individuals:The findings were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

