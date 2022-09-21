https://sputniknews.com/20220921/australia-says-trying-to-stabilize-beijing-ties-as-canberra-seeks-meeting-with-chinas-fm-1101032324.html

Australia Says Trying to 'Stabilize' Beijing Ties as Canberra Seeks Meeting With China's FM

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says that the Labor government in Canberra has been trying to “stabilize” bilateral ties with its largest trading partner Beijing, as the foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.Marles remarked that although Canberra was open to engaging with China constructively, the government would still continue to advocate its “national interest”.He further noted that a likely meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UNGA should be viewed as part of a “process of seeking to stabilize the relationship with China”.Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Wong, who is now in the US, told reporters that arrangements for a meeting between herself and Chinese state counsellor Wang were being “finalized”. The meeting, if it takes place, will be their second in-person engagement since the Labor government came to power, and has been reportedly sought by Canberra.It would also be the first high-level contact between the two countries since military tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stoked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month. Wong refused to characterize Beijing as a “strategic threat,” unlike Canberra’s other partners, Japan and the UK.Bilateral ties had hit a low under former PM Scott Morrison after he called for an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020.Last August, Australia, the UK and the US unveiled the trilateral AUKUS arrangement, which Beijing says is meant to incite an “arms race” in the Asia-Pacific region. China and the Solomon Islands, meanwhile, announced a security cooperation agreement this April, leading to security concerns in Canberra.

